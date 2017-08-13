Featured
Five-year-old boy dies in ATV accident in Scotch Hill, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, August 13, 2017 5:38PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, August 13, 2017 6:01PM ADT
Police say a five-year-old boy has died as the result of a youth-model ATV crash in a wooded area on Scotch Hill Road, in Nova Scotia.
Pictou County District RCMP and paramedics responded to the call around 12:05 p.m., Sunday.
Police say the ATV rolled over and the child was pinned underneath.
He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
A collision analyst is on the scene and an investigation is ongoing.