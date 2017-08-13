

CTV Atlantic





Police say a five-year-old boy has died as the result of a youth-model ATV crash in a wooded area on Scotch Hill Road, in Nova Scotia.

Pictou County District RCMP and paramedics responded to the call around 12:05 p.m., Sunday.

Police say the ATV rolled over and the child was pinned underneath.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

A collision analyst is on the scene and an investigation is ongoing.