Former Elizabeth Fry Society executive director charged with fraud
Former Elizabeth Fry executive director Tammy Gloade has been charged with fraud (Twitter)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 9:47PM ADT
The former executive of a charity that helps women involved with the justice system has been charged with fraud.
Tammy Gloade, 51, of Eastern Passage is the former executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society. She has been accused of taking funds and depositing them into her own personal account.
Gloade has been charged with seven counts of forging documents, one count of fraud over $5,000, seven counts of uttering forged documents, 15 counts of falsification of books and documents and one count of fraudulent concealment.
She faces a total of 31 charges and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday.
A 43-year-old man is also facing charges, which includes fraud over $5,000.
The Elizabeth Fry Society's website shows the role of executive director is currently vacant.
