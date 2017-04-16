Featured
Foul play not suspected in death of Dieppe man
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 2:15PM ADT
Police say foul play is not suspected following the discovering of a 19-year-old man’s body in a wooded area of Dieppe, N.B.
Codiac Regional RCMP say the man’s body was found on Sunday. He had not been seen in more than a week.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.
