

CTV Atlantic





Four men are facing charges in connection with a Halifax home invasion that left a man injured, though police say he was not the intended target.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a home on Acadia Street shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that two men had forced their way inside.

Police say the men had their faces covered, were dressed in black, and one was armed with a knife. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, which was spotted by a responding officer not far from the home.

The vehicle was stopped and four suspects were arrested. They were held in police custody overnight.

A resident of the home was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released.

Police say the investigation has revealed that the victim and suspects are not known to each other, and the victim was not the intended target.

Shaquean James Bowden, 21, and Anthony Alfrado Corradini, 19, both of Halifax, and Darcy Raymond Delbert Caldwell, 28, and Kerry Lee Sampson, 31, both of Windsor, have all been charged with one count each of break and enter, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Corradini has also been charged with one count of disguise with intent and three counts of breach of probation.

All four men are due to appear Wednesday in Halifax provincial court.