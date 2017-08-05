

Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio





Police in Fredericton say a man has been arrested after several vehicle break-ins on the south side.

Sgt. Ross Chandler says officers received a call around 3 a.m. Saturday that a male was entering vehicles in a parking lot on Forest Hill Road.

"Several officers attended the area and determined that at least six cars were broken into," Chandler said in an email to our newsroom Saturday morning. "Some of them had their windows smashed out."

Chandler said a male was found hiding in bushes at the scene and was arrested for theft.

Police seized a vehicle at the scene that contained numerous items that may be stolen property, and Chandler encouraged anyone whose vehicle was broken into in the area to contact police.

Chandler said it was a busy night for members of the force, who responded to a total of 45 calls.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Royal Road.

Chandler said the vehicle was empty when officers arrived, but they found an uninjured male in the woods nearby.

"As a result of witness interviews we believe another occupant of the vehicle ran into the woods but was picked up by a vehicle a short distance from the accident scene and fled from the scene," said Chandler.

He said the investigation is ongoing.