Fredericton police seek teen who failed to return home from school
Hannah Maria Valentine Little was last seen at Leo Hayes High School on Feb. 21.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 3:30PM AST
Police in Fredericton are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in almost a week.
Hannah Maria Valentine Little was last seen at Leo Hayes High School on Feb. 21. Police say she failed to return home and hasn’t been seen since.
Little is described as Caucasian with blonde hair and green eyes. She is five-foot-five inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force.
