

CTV Atlantic





Halifax councillor Matt Whitman has apologized for comments he made last week on CTV Atlantic News at 6 and over social media.

Whitman made the apology Tuesday morning at the beginning of a council meeting.

"My comments never meant to insult, hurt, demean or otherwise disparage anyone,” Whitman said in front of city council. “My posts lost sight of the issue, and I became engulfed in inappropriate dialogue. For that, I apologize. I am sorry if I offended anyone. That never was, nor has ever been my intent."

The apology comes less than a week after Whitman commented on CTV Atlantic News about an ongoing debate around the word “marijuana.” Fellow councillor Shawn Cleary had declared he would not use the term because of "racist connotations."

Whitman says he promises to “read twice, send once” from now on.

“I don't think it's a term you use now,” says Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. “There's other words that you use. Do I think it was meant maliciously? No. But I think you have to be responsible for your choice of words.”

Mayor Savage says he felt the apology was appropriate and that all elected officials could learn from this.

“We all need to respect each other and we all need to understand how to use social media effectively,” he says.

The City of Halifax confirms they have received four recentcomplaints under the Councillor Code of Conduct. They won't confirm who those complaints are made against.

A councillor could be asked to apologize, attend counselling or withdraw their position on any council committees if a breach is detected.

Shawn Cleary says Whitman's apology could have gone further.

“His words went well beyond just a Twitter debate and I think having an apology to all Halifax residents and especially our racialized communities would be appropriate,” says Cleary.

The clerk’s office will only say the recent complaints are under investigation and there is no timeline for when they'll be resolved.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.