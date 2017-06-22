

A Halifax city councillor who fronted the proposal for a new pop-up soccer stadium in downtown Halifax, says he doesn't want residents to jump to conclusions when it comes to rumours or speculation about the set-up.

"Does the 1994 Common plan allow this or not, and my read of that plan is that it says specifically, Wanderers Grounds should be developed as a sports and entertainment area," explains Halifax Councillor Waye Mason.

Mason says it's not even technically a stadium, rather bleachers being set up next to a field that is designed for sports.

"The concern about alcohol, partying there, it will be under the same set of rules that the liquor board will control as the Metro Centre right here," adds Mason. "As I joked in council, I don't think we're going to have drunken soccer hooligans walking around."

The bleachers will only be used for soccer games. No approval has been given for concerts.

They will be set up on the north side of the Wanderers Grounds, away from the Public Gardens.

Directly across from the grounds is the QEII Hospital. Officials there have discussed the stadium with the city, and say so far, they have no concerns.

"That discussion has included talks around noise levels, traffic flow, parking, as well as the timing of events that will actually take place," says Kristen Lipscombe, spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

When it comes to getting fans to the stadium, Mason says there are several options; a variety of bus route that travel down nearby Spring Garden Road, as well as the Dartmouth ferries.

Mason also says there was no need for a public hearing because the grounds are not being privatized, sold or re-zoned. He says he's available to talk about any concerns with anyone living or working nearby.

"There will be annual reviews, and if we have problems with law and order, or drunken hooligans, or vandalism in the area, then we'd put an end to it," says Mason.

The Canadian Premier League’s inaugural season is expected to begin with a soft launch next August, and run until October of 2018.

