Halifax police say a man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder more than a year and a half after the deaths of two men.

Homicide investigators arrested Tyrell Peter Dechamp, 27, at the Atlantic Institution correctional facility in Renous, N.B. at 8:37 a.m. Friday.

Dechamp is charged in the deaths of 29-year-old Tyler Richards -- who was found dead in a home on April 17, 2016 -- and 23-year-old Naricho Clayton, who was killed two days later.

Officers responded to a home in the 6900 block of Cook Avenue at 7:55 p.m. on April 17, 2016. Officers found the body of 29-year-old Richards inside the home. His death was later ruled a homicide.

Two days later, on April 19, 2016, police responded to the 2000 block of Gottingen Street before 11 p.m. after receiving several reports that shots had been fired.



When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Naricho Clayton of Dartmouth was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old man’s death was ruled a homicide. A 31-year-old man originally from Halifax was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he survived.

Dechamp was charged with attempted murder in the case of the injured man.

Investigators say Dechamp will appear in a Halifax courtroom on Monday to face the murder and attempted murder charges.

Last April, Dechamp was arrested in Ottawa in connection with Naricho Clayton's murder, along with the shooting of the 31-year-old man.



At the time of the shootings, Dechamp was on a statutory release from prison, where had served two-thirds of a five year sentence for second-degree murder and aggravated assault.



Parole documents reveal he killed a man by stabbing him in the neck and punched a woman hard enough to cause bleeding of the brain.



Dechamp was released on a number of conditions, including an order to stay in a halfway house in Halifax.