

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are renewing calls for clues in the murder of a 23-year-old Dartmouth man, a year after his shooting death.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Gottingen Street just before 11 p.m. on April 19, 2016.

When police arrived, they found two men who had sustained serious injuries inside a vehicle. Naricho Clayton was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later recovered from his injuries and was released from hospital.

Police believe there are people who have information about Clayton’s death who have yet to come forward, and they are asking those people to contact them.

Clayton’s murder is part of the province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.