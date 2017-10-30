

CTV Atlantic





The Department of Community Services is trying to identify a baby girl found abandoned in Halifax on the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an infant found in the 6200 block of Quinpool Road before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a passerby called 911 after spotting the baby around the back of a building. The baby was wearing a diaper and wrapped in a blanket.

She was taken to the IWK Health Centre, where she was examined and deemed healthy.

Police and hospital staff weren’t able to identify the baby or her parents, so the Department of Community Services attended the hospital and took custody of the child.

“Try to determine who this little girl is and how did she end up where she did, and we’re also concerned, you know, perhaps for the person who left this child there, so we want to find out what happened,” says Const. Dianne Penfound, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police.

Penfound says it’s too early to say whether criminal charges will be laid, but it is a possibility.

“In order to determine if those would be warranted, we really need to know more about what exactly happened,” she says. “I don’t know what the circumstances are.”

The baby is described as being of African-Canadian descent and roughly four to five weeks old.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the baby is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.