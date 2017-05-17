Featured
Halifax police seek help locating Dartmouth woman
Anyone with information on Sobhain Elaine Horne whereabouts is asked to contact police.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 5:58PM ADT
Halifax police are looking for the public’s help in locating a 30-year-old Dartmouth woman.
Sobhain Elaine Horne was last heard from around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Horne is described as white, with shoulder-length blonde hair.
There is no information to suggest Horne has met with foul play, but they are concerned for her well being.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.
