Halifax police are looking for the public’s help in locating a 30-year-old Dartmouth woman.

Sobhain Elaine Horne was last heard from around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Horne is described as white, with shoulder-length blonde hair.

There is no information to suggest Horne has met with foul play, but they are concerned for her well being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.