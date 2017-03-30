

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men who allegedly tried to lure a 15-year-old girl into their car Tuesday evening.

Police say the teen was walking on Highfield Park Drive, near Victoria Road, in Dartmouth around 6:50 p.m. when a vehicle with three men inside slowed down beside her.

Police say the two passengers got out of the car and asked the teen to come with them, but she yelled at them to get away. An older man who was in the area heard the girl yelling and came to her aid. Police say he walked her away from the vehicle and the men got back in their car and left the area.

The girl told her mother on Wednesday, and the incident was reported to police.

The driver is described as a black man in his 40s. He has three small tattoos – either teardrops or stars – under his right eye.

The passengers are both described as black men in their 20s. The front passenger was wearing jeans and a black winter coat with a fur-lined hood. The passenger in the backseat was wearing a black coat and grey jogging pants.

The vehicle is described as a blue Mazda hatchback with a temporary permit.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact police. Investigators are also hoping to speak to the man who came to the girl’s aid.