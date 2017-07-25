

CTV Atlantic





A 51-year-old man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an assault in Halifax last week, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police say on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an injured person at the corner of Buddy Daye and Gottingen streets.

Police say the victim was found at the scene with a serious head injury. Officers believe he was assaulted by another man known to him.

Police are looking for a man between the ages of 40 and 50, standing 5’5” with a medium build and facial hair.

Anyone who was in the area between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.