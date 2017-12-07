

CTV Atlantic





According to court documents, a Halifax Regional Police officer charged with three criminal offences allegedly observed people inside a Bedford hotel.

Const. George Edward Farmer was charged with voyeurism, trespassing by night and breach of trust on Wednesday after police received an internal complaint, which evolved into a criminal investigation.

The court document says the alleged activity occurred at the Esquire Motel in Bedford between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3.

In the document, the 43-year-old constable is accused of observing people in a place where they can reasonably expect privacy and may be nude or engaged in sexual activity.

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team has been advised of the matter and says Halifax Regional Police conducted its own investigation because the complaint was made internally.

“Obviously it led to something beyond an internal complaint. It was a complaint they thought needs more investigation and their investigation went quick and resulted in charges against their own member,” says John Scott, interim director of SiRT.

Const. Farmer has 11 years of service and is currently suspended with pay in accordance with the Nova Scotia Police Act.

Police believe there may be multiple victims and that the alleged offences were committed while the officer was on duty.