Featured
Humpback whale rescued from fishing gear in Newfoundland
A humpback whale was freed from fishing gear in Witless Bay, N.L., on Saturday.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 23, 2017 12:42PM ADT
Rescuers say a humpback whale that was ensnared in fishing gear in the waters off Newfoundland has been freed.
Wayne Ledwell of the Whale Release and Strandings group says the whale was rescued in Witless Bay on Saturday.
Ledwell says it took hours to untangle it from the rope and netting.
He says the whale swam towards open water after it was freed.
MOST WATCHED
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10