

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia woman who was sexually assaulted by a stranger at a music festival says she’s fearful the man convicted will walk free without serving any time.

“It feels like it is never going to be over,” says the woman, whose identity has been protected under a publication ban. “Why should he get to walk away, when I am here suffering every day of my life?”

Troy Pennell alleges his right to be tried within a reasonable time was violated. He was convicted in January 2017, with the sexual assault taking place in 2013

Pennell has made an application to the court to have the conviction overturned, prompting the victim’s mother to write to the justice minister.

“To punish the victims for the court backlogs, it is not right,” the victim’s mother says.

A year ago, Canada's highest court ruled on unreasonable delays between charges and trial. The Jordan decision imposed time limits of 18 months in provincial court and 30 months in Supreme Court.

"We've had two cases at the provincial level where charges have been stayed. One was an impaired driving matter, the other was a sexual assault,” says Martin Herschorn, director of Nova Scotia's Public Prosecution.

Herschorn says getting court cases dealt with more quickly is a top priority.

“We are really looking beyond the existing cases to new cases coming up to ensure they are processed as expeditiously as possible,” he says.

Luke Merriman, the president of Nova Scotia’s Criminal Lawyers Association, says setting timelines for trials protects an accused rights.

The Supreme Court has said that timely justice is one of the benchmarks to a free and democratic society and timely justice really distinguishes Canada from many other countries,” Merriman says.

But this woman is left questioning victim's rights.

“If he gets to walk away free it will make me feel like it was honestly all for nothing. I stood up for myself and nothing came out of it,” says the woman.

Lawyers in the case will argue the unreasonable delay in front of a judge next month.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.