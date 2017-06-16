Featured
Jury deliberations continue in William Sandeson's murder trial
William Sandeson is charged with the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson, whose body has never been found. (Court exhibit)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 2:27PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Jury deliberations continue today in the trial of Halifax medical student William Sandeson, accused of killing a physics student during a drug deal as part of a plan to alleviate his debt.
Sandeson is charged with the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Taylor Samson, whose body has never been found.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Josh Arnold gave jurors his final instructions before deliberations began at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Deliberations wrapped up shortly after 6 p.m., and then resumed at 9:30 this morning.
Arnold told the jury there are four possible verdicts in the case: Sandeson could be found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, or he could be found not guilty.
He told jury members their verdict must be unanimous, although they do not have to arrive at a conclusion in the same way.
The trial heard Samson went to Sandeson's apartment on Aug. 15, 2015, to sell him nine kilograms of marijuana for $40,000.
