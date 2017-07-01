

CTV Atlantic





A Canadian Tire in Bedford is looking for the public’s help after a major theft that happened overnight Wednesday.

According to the store’s general manager, 48 kayaks were stolen from the garden centre. He says a hole was cut through the chain link fence and the kayaks were loaded onto a vehicle.

The kayaks are Pelican brand, and most are red or yellow and suited for a single person. The amount stolen is worth $24, 000.

“If you see anything or if anybody approaches you about buying a kayak, please contact Halifax police or CrimeStoppers. That would be greatly appreciated,” says general manager Chris Keating.

The store is working with an insurance company to recover some of the cost.

Investigators are looking over security footage in the area and considering that the water craft could be moved outside the province.