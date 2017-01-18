

CTV Atlantic





A 35-year-old man accused of threatening New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

Police arrested Daniel LeBlanc in Second North River, N.B. Monday evening.

LeBlanc is charged with uttering threats against the premier, although the RCMP declined to elaborate on the type of threat he allegedly made.

LeBlanc appeared in Moncton provincial court Wednesday morning. He was released on several conditions, including keeping the peace, having no contact with Gallant or his family, and undergoing a two-month psychiatric evaluation.

Gallant says he and his family are putting their trust in the RCMP.

"I mean, you expect some of this to happen when you get into the public sphere, I understand that. It's part of the job to sometimes have things like this happen," says Gallant. "For me, what's important is that my family feels safe. I'm the one who chose to get into politics, not my family, and I spoke to them over the last 24 hours and everyone's OK, everyone's good."

LeBlanc is due back in court on March 13.