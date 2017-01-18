Featured
Man accused of threatening N.B. premier to undergo psychiatric evaluation
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 12:42PM AST
A 35-year-old man accused of threatening New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant has been ordered to undergo an outpatient psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.
Police arrested Daniel LeBlanc in Second North River, N.B. Monday evening.
LeBlanc is charged with uttering threats against the premier, although the RCMP declined to elaborate on the type of threat he allegedly made.
LeBlanc appeared in Moncton provincial court Wednesday morning. He was released on several conditions, including keeping the peace and having no contact with Gallant or his family.
LeBlanc is due back in court on March 13.
New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant waits for the start of the Meeting of First Ministers in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
