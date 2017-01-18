

A 35-year-old man accused of threatening New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant has been ordered to undergo an outpatient psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

Police arrested Daniel LeBlanc in Second North River, N.B. Monday evening.

LeBlanc is charged with uttering threats against the premier, although the RCMP declined to elaborate on the type of threat he allegedly made.

LeBlanc appeared in Moncton provincial court Wednesday morning. He was released on several conditions, including keeping the peace and having no contact with Gallant or his family.

LeBlanc is due back in court on March 13.