

CTV Atlantic





Police have arrested a 39-year-old man following a standoff with officers that lasted about 10 hours.

Northwestern District RCMP say officers were called to a home in Neguac, N.B., around 4 a.m. Monday after a man had been stabbed.

The victim was able to leave the home by the time officers arrived. He was treated at the scene.

Police say another man in the home refused to come out. He was arrested 10 hours later.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.

The 39-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Tracadie provincial court Tuesday.