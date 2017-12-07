

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened an employee of a Halifax hospital with a pellet gun.

Police say the employee was leaving the Camp Hill Veterans Memorial hospital in his own vehicle around 10 p.m. Wednesday when he was approached by a man who verbally threatened him.

Police say the suspect pulled out what looked like a handgun and pointed it at the man, who rolled his car window up. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Patrol members and a K9 unit located the suspect a short time later, on Summer Street. Police say the man was in possession of a pellet handgun at the time of his arrest.

The man is facing charges of robbery, threats, breaching conditions, and multiple firearms-related offences.