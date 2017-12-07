Featured
Man charged after allegedly threatening employee outside Halifax hospital
Police say an employee was leaving the Camp Hill Veterans Memorial hospital in his own vehicle around 10 p.m. Wednesday when he was approached by a man who verbally threatened him.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 11:58AM AST
A man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened an employee of a Halifax hospital with a pellet gun.
Police say the suspect pulled out what looked like a handgun and pointed it at the man, who rolled his car window up. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.
Patrol members and a K9 unit located the suspect a short time later, on Summer Street. Police say the man was in possession of a pellet handgun at the time of his arrest.
The man is facing charges of robbery, threats, breaching conditions, and multiple firearms-related offences.