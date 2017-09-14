

CTV Atlantic





A 37-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with a truck in northern New Brunswick.

Northeast District RCMP responded to the crash on Principale Street in Eel River Crossing, N.B. shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. His identity hasn’t been released, but police say he was from the Val-d’Amour, N.B. area.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.