Man dies after motorcycle collides with truck in northern New Brunswick
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 2:54PM ADT
A 37-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with a truck in northern New Brunswick.
Northeast District RCMP responded to the crash on Principale Street in Eel River Crossing, N.B. shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. His identity hasn’t been released, but police say he was from the Val-d’Amour, N.B. area.
The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.