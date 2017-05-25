Featured
Man dies after vehicle leaves road on P.E.I.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 1:03PM ADT
A 33-year-old man has died after his vehicle left the road on Prince Edward Island Wednesday night.
P.E.I. RCMP say the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Route 2 in Souris West.
The Kings County man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not been released.
