A 22-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from police and backed into a police vehicle in the Halifax area Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say officers tried to pull a vehicle over on Old Sambro Road around 3 p.m., but the vehicle didn’t stop and instead increased its speed. The officers decided not to pursue the vehicle.

A short time later, they saw the vehicle stopped in a driveway on Lee Murphy Crescent. Police say the officers blocked the driveway with their vehicle, but the suspect allegedly backed his vehicle into it.

Police say no one was injured, but both vehicles sustained a small amount of damage.

The suspect was taken in to custody. He is facing charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and assault with a weapon.