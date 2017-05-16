

CTV Atlantic





A man found guilty of criminal negligence causing the drug-related death of a 17-year-old boy in Saint John more than three years ago has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Gavin Adams disappeared on Dec. 14, 2013. Snow removal crews found his body two days later in a parking lot in the city’s north end.

Investigators said Adams had been given a hallucinogenic drug called 25-I which caused his death.

Richard Valiquette was arrested and charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death. The manslaughter charge was later dropped.

Justice Frederick Ferguson convicted 28-year-old Valiquette of criminal negligence causing death in February.

Valiquette was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison, although Ferguson told the court that no sentence would bring peace to Adams’ family.

Ferguson also expressed concern over what he called a “wave of overdose deaths” in Canada.

Valiquette is also prohibited from owning firearms for 10 years.