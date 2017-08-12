

CTV Atlantic





Police say a man was stabbed several times during a fight that broke out in front of an apartment building on Randall Avenue in Halifax.

Officers say the brawl was already over when they were called to the scene at 10:46 p.m., Friday evening.

Police discovered the 33-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds and he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other man involved in the incident fled the scene on foot, but was later arrested at a nearby residence on Main Avenue.

The 31-year-old suspect remains in custody and police say they expect to lay charges at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing.