Two people who were arrested in connection with a suspicious death in the Clayton Park area of Halifax have been released without charges.

Halifax Regional Police responded to 36 Montgomery Court at 1:38 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a man needed immediate medical assistance.

The 20-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.

A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of Halifax, were arrested Sunday morning and taken in for questioning. However, police say the man and woman, who were known to the victim, were released without charges around 8 p.m. Sunday.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday, but police say more in-depth testing is required to determine the manner of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and officers are expected to remain on scene Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.