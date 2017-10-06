

CTV Atlantic





A 56-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman have been charged with importing restricted firearms into Canada after two semi-automatic rifles were seized at the border crossing in Woodstock, N.B.

The RCMP say officers with the Canada Border Services Agency found the semi-automatic rifles and prohibited overcapacity magazines when the pair arrived at the border crossing in Woodstock, N.B. Wednesday evening.

The RCMP was contacted and the man and woman were arrested and taken into custody.

The seizure led police to search a home in Teeds Mills, N.B., where they seized a number of firearms and ammunition, as well as a large quantity of cash, on Thursday.

David Allen Polchies and Sharon Ann Weeks have been charged with importing restricted firearms. The Canada Border Services Agency has also laid charges of non-report, untrue statements, and smuggling, under the Customs Act.

Polchies and Weeks appeared Thursday in Woodstock provincial court. Both were remanded into custody until a bail hearing on Oct. 10.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.