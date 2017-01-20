Featured
Man, woman killed in head-on crash on P.E.I. highway
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 10:53AM AST
Two people are dead following a head-on collision in Central Bedeque, P.E.I.
Emergency crews responded to the scene on Route 1A around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
Police say two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they collided head-on.
The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to hospital. She has since been released.
The victims have been identified as a 44-year-old woman from New Haven, P.E.I. and a 53-year-old man from Hampton, P.E.I.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say weather and road conditions are considered to be contributing factors.
