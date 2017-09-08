

CTV Atlantic





Travel agents have been busy on the phones and online this week, checking on clients trying to get home ahead of Hurricane Irma.

“Depends on the destination and the airline. Either you get a refund for future travel credit or you can change your destination or change your travel dates,” says travel agent Stefanie Clare.

Late Friday afternoon, Disney announced its theme parks would be closing over the weekend and reopening on Tuesday, depending on the weather. Disney resort hotels will remain open.

Universal Studios, Seaworld and Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay are also closing on Saturday, with a plan to reopen on Tuesday.

Cruise lines are also making alternative plans.

“A lot of cruise lines are either cancelling the cruises or diverting them to other destinations or ports of call,” Clare says.

Another natural disaster struck Friday morning. A magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck just off the coast of Mexico City, killing dozens and wreaking havoc on travel.

“The earthquake was just the icing on the cake,” says travel agent Valerie Colpitts. “Cancun, Mayan Riveria so far is fine. We think it's going to be fine, but in the big city, Mexico City, that's where quite a bit of damage has been done.”

This is considered the shoulder season for southern destinations, but that's when prices are discounted and a lot of people take advantage of sales.

Hurricane Irma is expected to reach Florida by Sunday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.