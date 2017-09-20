

CTV Atlantic





The earthquake that turned parts of Mexico City into rubble has shaken the lives of some people who live here in the Maritimes.

Ana Jenkins, the co-owner of a Halifax Mexican food restaurant, has a large extended family in the Mexican highlands. She says her sister, who lives a six-hour drive away from Mexico City, could also feel the earthquake.

“My mom comes from a family of 12, my dad from a family of six, and my grandma comes from a family of 19,” says Jenkins. “When you hear Mexico's had an earthquake, we know from experience, it could be really bad."

Jenkins still has terrible memories of the devastation during the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City. The back wall of her restaurant is plastered with pictures of her hometown, including some of her nieces.

Jenkins says her family felt the earthquake, but everyone is safe.

"My family, thank God, is O.K.,” says Jenkins. “A little bit shaken from the impression, but everybody's O.K."

So far, the Mexican Red Cross says it has enough people and resources to cope with the aftermath of the earthquake. But the Canadian Red Cross is poised to help if the situation changes.

"We have teams, equipment and supplies,” says Dan Bedell, Canadian Red Cross spokesperson. “We have a field hospital and other resources that can be sent to any international disaster.”

More than 200 have died as a result of the earthquake, with more than 20 of them children.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.