A 28-year-old Miramichi man is dead after two vehicles collided near Belledune, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the head-on collision on Highway 11, near the Jacquet River exit, around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver, and sole occupant, of one vehicle died at the scene.

A man and a woman who had been in the second vehicle were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for roughly three hours while police cleared the scene.

The incident remains under investigation but police say road conditions may have contributed to the crash.