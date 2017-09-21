

CTV Atlantic





There has been a happy ending to a search for a missing hiker in the St. George, N.B. area.

The RCMP received a report around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday that a 69-year-old woman had disappeared on some walking trails in the area.

Police said Martha Comeau had been walking on the trails that run from the Day Adventure Centre to Manor Road, when she became separated from her husband.

Police were especially concerned for her well-being because she has a medical condition and could have been disoriented.

Members of the St. George RCMP detachment, RCMP Police Dog Services, St. George Fire Department and Ground Search and Rescue teams from York Sunbury, Greater Fundy and Charlotte County were deployed to search the area.

Police say the Maces Bay, N.B. woman was found safe around 2 p.m. Thursday.



