A Fredericton woman who hadn’t been seen since Wednesday has been located and is safe, according to the Fredericton Police Force.

Police say 19-year-old Alyssa Barker was reported missing after last being seen on the Devon walking trail towards Fredericton.

In a social media post Friday, the Fredericton Police Force said Barker was found safe and sound.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.