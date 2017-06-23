Featured
Missing Fredericton woman found safe: police
Alyssa Barker, 19, has been located safe and sound. (Fredericton Police Force)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 2:09PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:49PM ADT
A Fredericton woman who hadn’t been seen since Wednesday has been located and is safe, according to the Fredericton Police Force.
Police say 19-year-old Alyssa Barker was reported missing after last being seen on the Devon walking trail towards Fredericton.
In a social media post Friday, the Fredericton Police Force said Barker was found safe and sound.
Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.
