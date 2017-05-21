Featured
Missing Kings County woman found safe
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 2:11PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, May 22, 2017 2:50PM ADT
A woman from Nova Scotia’s Kings County who was reported missing on Sunday has been found and is safe, according to RCMP.
Police say 65-year-old Judith Medicraft of Greenwood, N.S., was reported missing after last being seen around 2:50 a.m. at the Valley Regional Hospital.
In a news release on Monday, police say Medicraft was located safe and sound.
Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Tories say Nova Scotia's health-care 'crisis' will decide the election
- Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle near Fredericton
- Healthy pets sometimes euthanized for owners' convenience: veterinary groups
- Police seek suspect after man fends off would-be robber in Halifax
- N.S. parties trade accusations about 'playing politics' with sexual assault
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10