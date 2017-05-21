

CTV Atlantic





A woman from Nova Scotia’s Kings County who was reported missing on Sunday has been found and is safe, according to RCMP.

Police say 65-year-old Judith Medicraft of Greenwood, N.S., was reported missing after last being seen around 2:50 a.m. at the Valley Regional Hospital.

In a news release on Monday, police say Medicraft was located safe and sound.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.