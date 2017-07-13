Featured
Missing woman, 14-month-old son found safe: N.B. RCMP
Police say Valerie Violet Thompson is from Saskatchewan, but has been spotted in the Moncton area with her son, Kaleb. (RCMP)
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 1:03PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, July 13, 2017 3:49PM ADT
The RCMP say a missing 19-year-old woman and her 14-month-old son have been found safe.
Police said Valerie Violet Thompson of Saskatchewan had been spotted in the Bromley Avenue area of Moncton with her son, Kaleb, Tuesday morning.
As of Thursday morning, Thompson and her son hadn't been heard from since Tuesday, and police were concerned for their well-being.
Police said Thursday afternoon that Thompson and Kaleb have been found safe.
