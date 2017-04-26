

CTV Atlantic





Barneys River Fire Chief Joe MacDonald says he has been fighting to have Highway 104 twinned for years.

"I had my doubts, but I had my fingers and toes crossed to actually hear it someday," says MacDonald.

The 38-kilometre stretch of Highway 104 between Sutherlands River and Antigonish has seen 15 fatalities and close to 400 accidents since 2009.

On Wednesday, the Nova Scotia government announced plans to spend $390 million over seven years to twin key highways, including Highway 104.

Karen Lundrigan says she cried when she heard the twinning announcement.

“I’m just beyond overjoyed, elated,” says Lundrigan.

Lundrigan's daughter Breanna was killed on Highway 104 in August of 2013.

"I don't want a family suffering like we continue to suffer daily. We lost our 17-year-old daughter on a beautiful August afternoon," says Lundrigan.

The other twinning projects include sections of Highway 101, Highway 103 and the Burnside connector.

Bruce Heatherington lost his son on Highway 103 in June of 2008. He told CTV News by phone that he was pleased with today's announcement.

With a provincial election looming, there's no guarantee the current Liberal government will be in power to carry out the twinning, or that a new government would follow through on the commitment.

That's something Karen Lundrigan doesn't want to think about.

"It's a very big concern and I hope that this is not an election ploy with the possible election in the near future. That would be devastating," says Lundrigan.

The government says the projects should be finished within seven years.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Dan MacIntosh.