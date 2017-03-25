

The reach of New Brunswick teen Rebecca Schofield's kindness campaign has circled the globe, but it's made a particularly profound impact on those in her hometown.

On Friday night, greater Moncton area firefighters suited up against the RCMP in the city's first ever Battle of the Badges, a charity hockey game in the name of the viral Becca Told Me To campaign.

Hundreds of fans turned out to see firefighters from Moncton, Riverview, and Dieppe edge the Codiac RCMP in a 4-3 victory, with everything from red serge uniforms to firefighter's helmets mixed in among the crowd.

“I didn't really know where I stood, or who I was cheering for,” says Schofield. “So we were just screaming no matter what… making havoc, like teenagers do!”

Players on both sides agree the real victory was off the ice, with more than $7,000 raised in a little over three hours.

“It was pretty amazing. I think on the bench I saw some of our guys tear up for sure,” says Christopher Jackson of Moncton Fire. “You can't help but feel that when you're looking out at someone who's inspired so many people worldwide to do so many great things.”

As per Becca's request, all the money raised by the Battle of the Badges will go to the Sears National Kids Cancer Ride, which sees cyclists travel from coast to coast in the name of children's cancer.

“Our community loves Becca,” says Moncton Centre MLA Chris Collins. “It loves what she does, and we're very proud of her, and we're here to prove it.”

The ride is a cause close to Collin’s heart; he’s participated twice after losing his son Sean to cancer at the age of 12.

“It's overwhelming. I'm just so, so happy that she chose this ride, because 100% of the money raised goes to fighting children's cancer,” says Collins.

“That's just so cool to me, there are tons of charities that do good, but they have to pay for salaries of the people that work for them,” says Schofield. “Whereas this one, everything goes right to the need.”

Much like the Becca Told Me To campaign, the Battle of the Badges game may be the spark for something bigger, plans are already in the works for next year's battle, with the hopes of benefitting a different local charity each year.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke