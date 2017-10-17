

CTV Atlantic





Halifax District RCMP is warning motorists to lock their car doors, as close to two dozen thefts from vehicles have been reported already this month.

Police say a total of 19 incidents have been reported in Tantallon, Fall River, Fletchers Lake, Lower Sackville, and Eastern Passage since Oct. 1.

Of the 19 vehicles, 16 were unlocked. Police say sunglasses, cellphones, personal identification, and money were stolen.

“Thieves look for vehicles that are easy to enter,” said Halifax District RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson. “By locking your vehicle's doors and removing valuables, you make your vehicle less attractive to thieves.”

The RCMP is also urging anyone who spots suspicious activity in their neighbourhood to contact police, and to report any thefts from vehicles.