On the last day of Black History Month, the New Brunswick government has agreed to change a number of place names that include a term which black leaders say is no longer appropriate, or even polite.

Premier Brian Gallant announced Tuesday morning that the government is changing five place names in the greater Saint John area, in a response to long standing community requests.

"The black community asked us in fact to give them some time to do some research to come up with some names that would better reflect the contribution they've made to our province," says Gallant.

The result is being called the 'New Brunswick Name Changing Project- New Names Honouring the Past.'

"These names have been changed to a more significant meaning," explains historian David Peters.

New signs that pay tribute to the province's black pioneers have been going up gradually. Signs like Harriey O’Ree Road, named after a black woman who settled in the area in the mid-1800's.

"We're looking at the past, but moving forward. That's a way you can explain it," says Ralph Thomas of the New Brunswick Black Historical Society.

Thomas says, as of Tuesday, an area in West Saint John is no longer called the Negro Point Breakwater, a name that has been used for generations.

"This is called Hodges Point Breakwater, the land will be called Hodges Point," says Thomas.

Ralph Thomas says, the more the old word remains in use, the more likely the other N-word will be used too.

"They're still using the old negative N-word to describe these places, and why should we use a negative that represents hate?" says Thomas.

Thomas says times have changed for the better, and now, names from the past need to change too.

