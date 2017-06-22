Featured
N.B. languages commissioner calls for government officials to be bilingual
Official Languages Commissioner Katherine d’Entremont says New Brunswick is poised to capitalize on its bilingual workforce.
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:28AM ADT
FREDERICTON - New Brunswick's official languages commissioner says more senior provincial officials need to be able to speak both English and French.
In her fourth annual report, released today, Katherine d'Entremont says a survey of francophone organizations and municipalities showed only four of 21 said that French was always used at meetings with senior public servants.
She says that is unacceptable in Canada's only officially bilingual province.
D'Entremont also says she is concerned that bilingualism was not a stated requirement in competition advertisements for three legislative officer positions, including the chief electoral officer.
She says bilingualism should be a legislated requirement for those positions.
D'Entremont says in the past year her office received 114 admissible complaints -- with 92 based on a lack of service in French and 22 on lack of service in English.
Bruce Northrup at tabling of the official languages annual report: "I was a Minister for 4 years...Me not speaking French wasn't a problem."— Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) June 22, 2017
Northrup says he's the only anglophone in the room. Would like to speak French. @CTVAtlantic— Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) June 22, 2017
Katherine d’Entremont: "when francophone groups come to your ministry...the institution has to make the accommodation." @CTVAtlantic— Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) June 22, 2017
d’Entremont: "The system has to be bilingual. Your departments have to have the bilingual capability." @CTVAtlantic— Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) June 22, 2017
d’Entremont: "we serve you. You can be unilingual...there's an obligation as part of the institution." @CTVAtlantic— Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) June 22, 2017
d’Entremont says Ministers are not required to be bilingual. @CTVAtlantic— Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) June 22, 2017
Northrup asking if the same rules should apply in Caraquet versus Sussex. @CTVAtlantic— Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) June 22, 2017
Katherine d’Entremont: "The act says everywhere in NB, citizens have the right to be served in both official languages." @CTVAtlantic— Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) June 22, 2017
