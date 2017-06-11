

A man in New Brunswick who for months has been refused a birth certificate has finally received the outcome he’s been waiting for.

Micheal Richard was issued a valid New Bruswick driver's license on Friday.

“I didn't believe it until I actually got the card in my hand,” he says.

But that didn't come easy. Richard was born in Quebec, but was never issued a birth certificate. He was able to get a driver’s licence as a teen in New Brunnswick by using a baptismal certificate.

After years of working in Alberta, Richard returned to New Brunswick to learn that a new law had been implemented after 9/11.

Without proof of birth on paper, no driver's license could be issued.

“I understand that we live in world that is different now after 9/11 and all that stuff, but our laws have to protect the innocent people,” says Richard.

Without being able drive, Richard said he wouldn't be able to get work and would have to return to Alberta. Richard went to Deputy Premier Stephen Horsman.

“I told him I will have to leave and he told me we will fix this somehow,” says Richard.

Richard had an array of documentation, including a Medicare card proving his identity.

“The rules are made for the general public, but once and awhile you get a person or persons that fit that mold and something extraordinary happens,” says Horsman.

Getting a birth certificate from Quebec was proving to be even more difficult.

“They were looking into it and that wasn't good enough for him, and he needed his license now in order to get employment here in New Brunswick,” Horsman says. “We took it upon ourselves to look at the information.”

After about two months of fighting for the right to drive, Richard got the card.

“It’s just a big weight off my shoulder,” he says. “I can stay and be with my family and be home.”

Richard will continue his fight to get a birth certificate from Quebec, which could take time.

But he feels motivated after cutting through government red tape here.

“Just don’t give up. Keep knocking on doors, keep going to people. I have talked to so many people in the last seven weeks that it's just been unbelievable.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.