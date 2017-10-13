

CTV Atlantic





A 19-year-old man from Westville, N.S., is facing a long list of sex-related charges following a search of his home Wednesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say Brett MacBeth has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography.

MacBeth appeared in Pictou court Thursday to face the charges, and remains in custody until his next appearance in Kentville court on Oct. 17.

He’s also scheduled to appear back in Pictou court on Oct. 23.

Police say they believe there “may be other victims” and are asking anyone with information to contact the RCMP Provincial ICE Unit at 902 720-5340.