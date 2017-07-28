Featured
N.S. man charged after allegedly driving 50 km/h over speed limit
Published Friday, July 28, 2017 11:14AM ADT
A 44-year-old man has been charged with stunting after allegedly driving 162 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Thursday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say there were two passengers in the vehicle when it was pulled over by police.
Mounties say the man’s licence was immediately suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded.
Police are reminding motorists that speed is one of the major causes of serious injuries and fatal collisions on the roads, and if you see someone speeding to contact RCMP.
