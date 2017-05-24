Featured
N.S. political leaders focus on health care in election's final days
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil (left), Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie (middle), and NDP Leader Gary Burrill (right) are seen speaking with CTV News during the first week of the campaign trail.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 12:49PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative leader says the health care system has long struggled with such problems as emergency room closures and doctor shortages, but worsening circumstances in recent years have created a crisis.
Jamie Baillie says it's a cop-out to argue such problems aren't fixable because they've been around for several years.
Baillie says the first step to fixing the system's problems is realizing how acute they are in areas such as mental health, and he says that's something the Liberals under Premier Stephen McNeil haven't done.
NDP Leader Gary Burrill says health care is the number one issue he hears when he's on people's doorsteps this campaign.
Burrill says his party believes improvements can be made by setting priorities, working with professionals to identify needs, and then properly funding those areas.
During last week's television debate, McNeil said while there are challenges in the system there isn't a crisis.
