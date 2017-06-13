Featured
N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil to unveil new cabinet Thursday
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil talks with reporters at the legislature in Halifax on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 11:07AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil will unveil his new-look cabinet Thursday.
The Liberal government announced that members will be sworn in at Pier 21 on the Halifax waterfront.
The government says the ceremony will be invitation-only "because of fire regulations," but it will be webcast at novascotia.ca.
There will likely be a few new faces at the cabinet table.
Former justice minister Diana Whalen didn't seek re-election, and former energy minister Michel Samson and former community services minister Joanne Bernard were defeated in the May 30 election.
The cabinet will be sworn in by Lt.-Gov. J. J. Grant.
