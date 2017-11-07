

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating two more cases of Halloween candy tampering in the province.

Police say on Friday, officers responded to a call in Kings County of a chocolate Halloween treat that had a piece of mental embedded in it.

Police say the teenage girl who found the mental initially didn't notice anything unusual about the chocolate, and wasn't injured when she took a bite of it.

The girl told officers she was in the Port Williams area when she received the treat. The bar has been seized as evidence.

RCMP responded to another call from the parent of a child who had been trick-or-treating in the North Green Road area of Timberlea, N.S.

Police say the child bit into two separate chocolate Halloween treats and found a needle in one, along with a paperclip in the other.

The child was not hurt and the treats have been seized by the RCMP.

Officers are asking parents and caregivers to contact RCMP if they suspect Halloween candy has been tampered with.