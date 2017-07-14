Featured
N.S. RCMP suspend search for missing kayaker
Police are searching for Jason MacGrath, whose kayak was found on shore in Inverness County. (RCMP)
Published Friday, July 14, 2017 3:06PM ADT
The RCMP has suspended the search for a missing kayaker in Cape Breton’s Inverness County.
Jason McGrath left the Cape George area of Antigonish County in a kayak around noon Sunday.
McGrath’s kayak and lifejacket were found on the western shore of Inverness County, near Gillis Pond, in Judique Interval around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
An extensive search was conducted by the RCMP, several ground search and rescue teams, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources.
Police say searchers have covered 89 square kilometres, including all of Henry Island – a small island near Judique Intervale.
The search for 32-year-old Jason McGrath was suspended Thursday evening.
However, police say the search will resume Saturday, with assistance from the RCMP’s underwater recovery team.
McGrath was initially described by police as being roughly five-foot-eight and 155 pounds, but his brother told CTV News he is actually closer to five-foot-six and 120 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
